Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $185,057.82 and $25.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00049099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00123108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00257512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00063760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00307289 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

