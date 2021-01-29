Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.31 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 81.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

