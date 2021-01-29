Aleph.im One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.08 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $15.43 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. One Aleph.im token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00123627 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00261493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00064298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033430 BTC.

Aleph.im Token Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,152,907 tokens. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

Aleph.im Token Trading

Aleph.im can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.