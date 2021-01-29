Alias Price Tops $0.0322 (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Alias coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alias has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. Alias has a total market cap of $845,597.69 and $565.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00043231 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00175648 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000250 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009501 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002933 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io

Alias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

