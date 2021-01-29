Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded down $7.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.07. 351,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,605,051. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.37 and a 200 day moving average of $267.99. The stock has a market cap of $684.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.