Alico (ALCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Alico to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

ALCO stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. Alico has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $225.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -300.00%.

ALCO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alico in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of Alico stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,317,046.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

