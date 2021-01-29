Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $7.18. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 33,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.33% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

