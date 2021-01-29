ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $113,870.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $18,965.17 and approximately $113,870.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00067116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.00 or 0.00856214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.68 or 0.04205593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018003 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014642 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALLBI is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

ALL BEST ICO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

