All For One Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:AFOM) Short Interest Down 88.9% in January

All For One Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:AFOM) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,851,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFOM opened at $0.00 on Friday. All For One Media has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

All For One Media Company Profile

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015.

