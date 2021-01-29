Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Trading Down 6.8%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) fell 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $17.01. 1,846,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,682,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.