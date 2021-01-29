Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. 94,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,875. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. Analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,389.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $58,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $257,268 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

