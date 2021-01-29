Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.92. 1,076,912 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 763,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.62.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

