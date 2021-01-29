Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Alliant Energy worth $19,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,066 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,510 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after acquiring an additional 323,782 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,469 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNT opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. Mizuho raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

