Allworth Financial LP Has $13.11 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 80,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

