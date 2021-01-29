Alpha Coin (APC) Price Up 57.9% This Week

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 57.9% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $6,036.74 and approximately $3.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,869.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.01175432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.04 or 0.00499105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00039412 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002178 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.