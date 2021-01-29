Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AHAG opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. Alpha Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Alpha Technologies Group Company Profile

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, fabricates, and sells thermal management and non-thermal fabricated products, and aluminum extrusions in the United States. It offers natural convection products, which include thermal extrusions, board level and BGA heatsinks, LED heat sinks, folded fins, bonded and stacked fins, and heat frames; forced convection products, such as skived and zipper fins, and fans; fluid phase change products, including heat pipes; and liquid cooling products, such as liquid cold plates, heat exchangers, and coolant distribution units.

