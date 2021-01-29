Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:AHAG opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. Alpha Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
Alpha Technologies Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.