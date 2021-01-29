Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,854.95. 20,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,776.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,640.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

