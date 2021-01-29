Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,864.62.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,853.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,770.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,635.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

