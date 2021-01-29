AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.48 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54.

