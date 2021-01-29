Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Short Interest Update

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,898,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALPP opened at $3.97 on Friday. Alpine 4 Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Alpine 4 Technologies Company Profile

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd., a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision.

