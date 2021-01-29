Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,400 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the December 31st total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALSMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

ALSMY stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Alstom has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

