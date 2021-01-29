Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Altigen Communications stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Altigen Communications has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 million, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.33.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
