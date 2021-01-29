Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) rose 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Altium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Altium alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.