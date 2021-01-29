Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lessened by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,661 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $73,863,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Altria Group by 445.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after buying an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Altria Group by 88.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 835,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 112,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,269. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

