Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 64.6% in January

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWCMY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Alumina alerts:

Shares of AWCMY opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.