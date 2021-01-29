Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,237.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,195.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,179.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

