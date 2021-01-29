Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is SlateStone Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,664.94.

AMZN opened at $3,237.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,195.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

