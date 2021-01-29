Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $387,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,237.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,195.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3,179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,664.94.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

