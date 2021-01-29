Ambrosus (AMB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.48 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00129581 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00870281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

