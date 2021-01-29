Ambrosus Reaches Market Cap of $8.20 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and $1.10 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00045691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00115299 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.00755481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005575 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.