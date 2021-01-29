AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 53.7%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares were up 53.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 527,204,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 244,409,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 379,546 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

