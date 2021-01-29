Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Position Reduced by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,586,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,891 shares during the quarter. Amcor makes up 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.23% of Amcor worth $42,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Amcor stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.96. 241,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,005. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

