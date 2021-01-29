Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMRC. B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 46,265 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,945,905.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,474 shares in the company, valued at $903,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $81,121.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951,802 shares of company stock worth $49,394,675. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Ameresco by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ameresco by 1.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 13.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.