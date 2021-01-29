American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $17.17. 97,954,053 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 75,988,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,860 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,765 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 155,274 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.
