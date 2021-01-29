American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading Up 3.4%

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 4,562 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 1,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

