American Express to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the payment services company will earn $6.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. 140166 downgraded shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.33. The stock had a trading volume of 34,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,818. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

