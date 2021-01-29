American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGIN opened at $0.07 on Friday. American Graphite Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Get American Graphite Technologies alerts:

About American Graphite Technologies

American Graphite Technologies, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of graphite and graphene mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Rouge graphite property, which consists of 84 mineral claims covering an area of 4,982 hectares of land located near the town of Mont-Laurier in southern Quebec.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Graphite Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Graphite Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.