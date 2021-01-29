American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,129 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

