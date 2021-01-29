American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Issues Earnings Results

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 2,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,496. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $79.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRB. TheStreet upgraded American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

