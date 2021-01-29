American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Gap Down to $2.57

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.31. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 1,908.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.