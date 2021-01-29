American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Shares Gap Down to $2.57

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.31. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 800 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $14.69 million, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.22.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.