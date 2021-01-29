American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 14,757.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. American States Water has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.09 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.