American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 2.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $75,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after buying an additional 696,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 103.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in American Tower by 574.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,606,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Tower by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American Tower by 73.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,645,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.59 and a 200 day moving average of $238.83. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

