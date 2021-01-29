America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.52% of America’s Car-Mart worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 8.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.39. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

