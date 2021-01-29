Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Down 95.7% in January

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 3.49. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $37.56 million during the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

