Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $45.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

