Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Trading Down 5.3%

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.60 and last traded at $39.11. Approximately 796,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 492,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 146.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 265,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

