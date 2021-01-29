AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up about 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of AMETEK worth $50,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE:AME traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,531. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $125.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.