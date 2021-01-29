Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,387 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.93. The company had a trading volume of 37,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,930. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $142.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.