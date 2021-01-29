Amit Agarwal Sells 7,500 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $755,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,272,598.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $785,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total transaction of $2,594,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $2,181,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $2,426,500.00.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.75. 3,733,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,651. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,423.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after buying an additional 366,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 58.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after purchasing an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,759,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,779,000 after purchasing an additional 281,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 337.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

